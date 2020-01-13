Extreme cold, Arctic outflow warnings issued for much of British Columbia

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of central and northern British Columbia are bracing for deep cold.

Environment Canada has issued “extreme cold” and “arctic outflow” warnings for more than two dozen regions of the province.

Areas covered by extreme cold warnings include the 100 Mile House, Prince George, Peace River, Cariboo, Chilcotin, Fort Nelson, Bulkley Valley, Yellowhead and Yoho regions.

Arctic outflow and extreme cold warnings in effect across B.C. Environment Canada

“Bitterly cold arctic air will remain entrenched over the area for several days,” said Environment Canada.

“North winds combined with cold temperatures will create wind chill values near minus 40 C.” Tweet This

The agency advises people to ensure they are covered up, and warns that frostbite can develop on exposed skin within minutes.

The Central Coast, North Coast, Sea-to-Sky, Fraser Valley regions are covered by arctic outflow warnings, with wind chill values of minus 20 C.

“The arctic ridge of high pressure over the B.C. interior responsible for these conditions will persist through the week,” said Environment Canada.

You can see an up to date list of weather warnings here.