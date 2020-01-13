Menu

Cold Warning

Extreme cold, Arctic outflow warnings issued for much of British Columbia

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 2:30 pm
Snow covered vehicles, Fort Nelson, British Columbia, Canada, on Wednesday, January 20, 2016. .
Snow covered vehicles, Fort Nelson, British Columbia, Canada, on Wednesday, January 20, 2016. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Keith Levit

Residents of central and northern British Columbia are bracing for deep cold.

Environment Canada has issued “extreme cold” and “arctic outflow” warnings for more than two dozen regions of the province.

Okanagan service providers scramble to shelter homeless as temps plummet to – 30 C

Areas covered by extreme cold warnings include the 100 Mile House, Prince George, Peace River, Cariboo, Chilcotin, Fort Nelson, Bulkley Valley, Yellowhead and Yoho regions.

Arctic outflow and extreme cold warnings in effect across B.C.
Arctic outflow and extreme cold warnings in effect across B.C. Environment Canada

“Bitterly cold arctic air will remain entrenched over the area for several days,” said Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“North winds combined with cold temperatures will create wind chill values near minus 40 C.”

Vehicles struggle to make it up streets, hills in Vancouver during winter storm
Vehicles struggle to make it up streets, hills in Vancouver during winter storm

The agency advises people to ensure they are covered up, and warns that frostbite can develop on exposed skin within minutes.

Major highway routes and bridges re-opened after 'extreme winter conditions'

The Central Coast, North Coast, Sea-to-Sky, Fraser Valley regions are covered by arctic outflow warnings, with wind chill values of minus 20 C.

“The arctic ridge of high pressure over the B.C. interior responsible for these conditions will persist through the week,” said Environment Canada.

You can see an up to date list of weather warnings here.

SnowColdExtreme ColdExtreme Cold WarningCold WarningArctic OutflowArctic Outflow Warningb.c. cold
national skyline national skyline

