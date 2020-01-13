Regina’s Cornwall Centre welcoming 2 new stores in spring

Send this page to someone via email

The Cornwall Centre in Regina confirmed two new stores will take over the vacant area left by the former Sears store come spring.

Retail manager Doug Bailey said the tenant on the main floor will use 15,000 square feet of space — the other tenant will take up 45,000 square feet on the second floor.

“It’s very significant for us. We’re excited to see the space that’s been offline for about two years start to come back online,” Bailey said.

“Having Sears close has been a challenge across all of our centres, so to see this space open back up to the retailers is really exciting.”

As for who is filling the space, Bailey said he’s leaving that up to the new stores. He said stores usually like to make the announcement themselves.

The news comes just days after the mall announced Volcom and Eddie Bauer were closing their doors in January.

Roots, the Gap, GapKids, Payless and Bentley have all closed within the past year or so.

There are spaces left empty, something Bailey said the mall is looking to fix.

“We’re working on a number of different options, talking with retailers, and continuing to push forward and fill those spaces that are currently vacant,” Bailey said.

Sears closed its doors when the chain shut down in 2017.