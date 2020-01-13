Menu

Canada

Pickering nuclear emergency alert investigation will not be drawn out, solicitor general says

By Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 11:52 am
Updated January 13, 2020 11:53 am
Pickering Nuclear Generating Station alert issued in error, investigation underway
WATCH ABOVE: A provincial investigation is underway after an emergency alert was issued “in error” Sunday morning about an “incident” at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, sparking angst among some Ontarians. Morganne Campbell has more in this report.

TORONTO – Ontario’s solicitor general says she wants the investigation into a mistaken alert about an incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station to be completed fairly quickly.

Sylvia Jones says it’s very important that the people of Ontario know exactly what happened, and she doesn’t expect there to be a long, drawn-out investigation.

READ MORE: Pickering Nuclear Generating Station emergency alert issued in error, investigation launched

The province announced the investigation on Sunday, hours after an alert was pushed to cellphones, radios and TVs across the province at about 7:30 a.m.

Jones says initial observations suggest it was human error during a routine test of the emergency alert system that happens twice a day.

READ MORE: Ontario residents demand answers from province, OPG after emergency alert sent ‘in error’

A follow-up alert was sent to cellphones nearly two hours after the original notification.

Story continues below advertisement

NDP energy critic Peter Tabuns says if people lose confidence in the system, the ability to use it when there is a real emergency will be lessened and that’s dangerous.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPGSylvia JonesPeter TabunsOntario emergency alertPickering emergency alertOntario emergency bulletinPickering Nuclear Alert InvestigationPickering Nuclear Generation Station Emergency BulletinPickering Nuclear Plant
