Ontario residents demand answers after OPG says emergency alert sent ‘in error’

Ontario residents are demanding answers after the Ontario Power Generation says an emergency alert issued Sunday morning was sent “in error.”
The emergency bulletin, which was sent shortly after 7:20 a.m., said there was an “incident” at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station and that the alert applied to people within 10 kilometres of the plant.
A short time later, OPG announced that the alert was a false alarm. Since then, many people have taken to social media looking for answers on how the mistake happened.
“There is no safety incident and there is no danger to the public,” OPG said in a statement.
“The emergency alert was triggered in error. Further communication will follow later this morning.”
As of Sunday morning, it’s unclear what caused the error. The official emergency alert cancellation was sent out almost two hours after the initial message.
Global News has reached out to the power company for information. OPG has said as of 9 a.m. they had no communications people available for comment.
COMMENTS