Ontario residents demand answers after OPG says emergency alert sent ‘in error’

Ontario residents are demanding answers after the Ontario Power Generation says an emergency alert issued Sunday morning was sent “in error.”

The emergency bulletin, which was sent shortly after 7:20 a.m., said there was an “incident” at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station and that the alert applied to people within 10 kilometres of the plant.

Important update: the alert regarding #Pickering Nuclear was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment. — Ontario Power Gen (@opg) January 12, 2020

A short time later, OPG announced that the alert was a false alarm. Since then, many people have taken to social media looking for answers on how the mistake happened.

The alert about @opg Pickering Nuclear this morning was a false alarm. Much of our Scarborough-Rouge Park lives within 10km of the power plant. It’s important we find out how this mistake happened. #ScarbTO #TOpoli #ONpoli 1/2 — Jennifer McKelvie (@McKelvieWard25) January 12, 2020

An approximately 80 word carefully thought out error. I'm glad everything is OK but it makes me go hmm🧐 #pickering pic.twitter.com/SX8jLmYFMb — Heather Small 📙 🖋 (@bigsmallfamily) January 12, 2020

Do most people keep iodine pills on hand? Is this something i have to buy now? #pickering — dishonour on your cow (@ohnoisaidit) January 12, 2020

Soooo how does one accidentally send out an emergency alert for the nuclear plant? #pickering — Maggie Wong 黃業童 (@mmaggiewongg) January 12, 2020

Who sent out the alert? Why is no one in authority making a statement as to how this came about. Us citizens deserve better. #pickering #nuclearalert #Ontario — chelle (@chelleatlarge) January 12, 2020

I would like answers on how this Amber Alert was an error message? This isn't just slip of a button. This has to go through many approvals before it gets broadcasted. I call BS, something did happen at the Pickering Nuclear Plant.#pickering — Gord Mackay (@TheRealGMackay) January 12, 2020

Me when I got the #EmergencyAlert this morning about the nuclear power plant #Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/7DkUJmB53Z — Courtney Langstaff (@courtlangstaff) January 12, 2020

#pickering #Chernobyl 09:16 ONTARIO • It took TWO HOURS before another #alert was sent to my mobile. Basically:

“nothing to see here. It was a mistake” This is from weather app: pic.twitter.com/JP9NqVL16k — Stop The Monster! (@Calais2Calais) January 12, 2020

K but how accessible is the emergency alert button that it can just ‘accidentally’ be sent out#Pickering #nuclearalert pic.twitter.com/q6xty8jbEs — Briony Douglas (@brionydouglas_) January 12, 2020

Oh Hey, Let’s just wake up our citizens EARLY on a Sunday morning with our alert app to scare the crap out of them by saying there’s a NUCLEAR PROBLEM 😑 #Canada #Ontario #news #nuclearalert — Simon Tome (@simon_tome) January 12, 2020

“There is no safety incident and there is no danger to the public,” OPG said in a statement.

“The emergency alert was triggered in error. Further communication will follow later this morning.”

As of Sunday morning, it’s unclear what caused the error. The official emergency alert cancellation was sent out almost two hours after the initial message.

Global News has reached out to the power company for information. OPG has said as of 9 a.m. they had no communications people available for comment.

@opg security tells @globalnewsto they have no communications staff in today to speak on the phone. All media requests need to go through e-mail. They might want to think about bringing someone in— just a thought! #Onpoli — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) January 12, 2020

