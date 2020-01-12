Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Ontario Power Generation

Ontario residents demand answers after OPG says emergency alert sent ‘in error’

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 12, 2020 10:05 am
The Pickering Nuclear Generating Station is seen in a 2011 file photo.
The Pickering Nuclear Generating Station is seen in a 2011 file photo. Darren Calabrese / File / The Canadian Press

Ontario residents are demanding answers after the Ontario Power Generation says an emergency alert issued Sunday morning was sent “in error.”

The emergency bulletin, which was sent shortly after 7:20 a.m., said there was an “incident” at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station and that the alert applied to people within 10 kilometres of the plant.

Story continues below advertisement

A short time later, OPG announced that the alert was a false alarm. Since then, many people have taken to social media looking for answers on how the mistake happened.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no safety incident and there is no danger to the public,” OPG said in a statement.

“The emergency alert was triggered in error. Further communication will follow later this morning.”

As of Sunday morning, it’s unclear what caused the error.  The official emergency alert cancellation was sent out almost two hours after the initial message.

Global News has reached out to the power company for information. OPG has said as of 9 a.m. they had no communications people available for comment.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario governmentPickeringOntario Power GenerationPickering Nuclear Generating StationOntario emergency alertPickering AlertPickering emergency alertPickering Emergency BannerPickering Nuclear AlertPickering Nuclear Generating Station emergency alert
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.