Emergency alert issued after ‘incident’ at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station

Send this page to someone via email

The Province of Ontario has issued an emergency bulletin after an “incident” at the Pickering Nuclear Generation Station

The emergency bulletin, which was sent out shortly after 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, said it applies to people within 10 kilometres of the facility.

“An incident was reported at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station,” the alert said.

“There has been no abnormal release of radioactivity from the station and emergency staff are responding to the situation.”

The facility is located on Montgomery Park Road beside Lake Ontario, west of Brock Road.

The bulletin said people “do not need to take protective actions at this time.”

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement