‘The Lighthouse,’ shot in Nova Scotia, nominated for Academy Award in cinematography

A movie that was shot near Yarmouth, N.S., has been nominated for an Oscar in cinematography.

Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse — starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe — was announced as an Academy Award nominee in the category Monday morning.

Other nominees for best cinematography include The Irishman, Joker, 1917 and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Jarin Blaschke was nominated for the cinematography Oscar for The Lighthouse.

The Lighthouse was shot on the Leif Erickson Trail at the Cape Forchu lighthouse property in Yarmouth County in spring 2018. A temporary lighthouse was built just for the film. Construction on the set started in February 2018, with some scenes filmed on a soundstage in Dartmouth.

Taking place in the 1890s, entirely on an island out in the middle of the sea, the film follows two lighthouse keepers as they battle the isolation of their post in late 19th-century Maine.

In an interview with Global News in October, Eggers said the fast-moving Cape Forchu tides made for stressful experiences shooting some of the film’s scenes.

The film was shot on 35-millimetre, black-and-white stock using equipment from the 1920s and ’40s.

The Nova Scotia government committed $1.673 million to the production through the Nova Scotia Film and Television Production Incentive Fund. More than $6.8 million was spent on the movie over the four-month filming period.

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz and the Canadian Press