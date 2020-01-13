Menu

Crime

Longueuil police search for potential victims of online luring suspect

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 9:28 am
Updated January 13, 2020 9:37 am
Rishaun Ramsahai, 23, was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police last week.
Rishaun Ramsahai, 23, was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police last week. Global News

Longueuil police are searching for potential victims of a man arrested in connection with allegations of online luring, uttering threats and inciting sexual contact.

Rishaun Ramsahai, 23, is expected to appear in court on Monday after he was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police last week.

Police were searching for Ramsahai after a formal complaint was lodged against him in August to investigators on Montreal’s south shore.

READ MORE: 3.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Montérégie region

Ramsahai allegedly used different social media networks — including Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat — and pseudonyms to interact with underage victims, according to police.

Investigators say they believe potential victims are located in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 450-463-7211. All information will be treated confidentially.

