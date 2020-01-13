Atlantic premiers to meet in St. John’s today with Quebec premier, Freeland 

Send this page to someone via email

The four Atlantic Canadian premiers are set to meet in St. John’s, N.L. today, with another Eastern Canadian premier and a prominent federal cabinet minister scheduled to join discussions.

The premiers will be joined by Quebec Premier Francois Legualt to discuss clean energy and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is scheduled to meet with the premiers in the afternoon.

READ MORE: Council of Atlantic Premiers to meet in St. John’s Monday

Legault met with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball on Sunday afternoon ahead of Monday’s gathering with premiers from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

During Legault’s first visit to the province as premier, the two leaders said they continued previous discussions about collaboration around mining, transportation and hydroelectricity.

“I consider you as a friend, Dwight, and I think there’s a lot of potential in developing common business in hydroelectricity, mining,” Legault said Sunday during a photo opportunity that was closed to questions in Ball’s Confederation Building office.

Story continues below advertisement

After a meeting in Quebec last November, Ball said the two leaders discussed the proposal of an underground tunnel connecting Labrador to the island of Newfoundland, saying Quebec supports the idea.

1:21 Atlantic premiers concerned about weed supply, push Ottawa to expedite licensing Atlantic premiers concerned about weed supply, push Ottawa to expedite licensing

In a December interview, Ball said he plans to focus on Atlantic Canada’s transition to cleaner energy sources and the potential role of his province’s hydro resources as he chairs the council of premiers.

“There’s no better replacement for coal-fired power than hydroelectricity, and we have abundance of that in Newfoundland and Labrador, so these are the types of discussions that we’re having,” he said at the time.

Ball has said there are electricity transmission issues in the region and he wants to bring Quebec into the discussion.

Last Friday, NB Power and Hydro-Quebec announced a deal that will see more clean hydro power sold from Quebec to New Brunswick over the next two decades.

READ MORE: Atlantic premiers want free movement of doctors, nurses among provinces

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said last week he wants to talk with Freeland about Canada’s softwood lumber deal with the United States.

Higgs is pushing to have New Brunswick exempted from tariffs imposed on softwood lumber exported to the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.