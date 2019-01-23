Atlantic premiers to discuss energy and trade issues at Charlottetown meeting

Atlantic Canada’s premiers are scheduled to meet today in Charlottetown.

Premier Wade MacLauchlan says the premiers’ discussions will focus on four areas of interest including: energy, regulatory alignment, internal trade and health care.

MacLauchlan says the talks will also explore clean energy and climate change.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says the premiers will also explore issues of importance to the region in advance of the federal election this fall.

McNeil says he will continue to push for regulatory reform, saying his province has eliminated $25-million worth of red tape.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball is also expected to attend the meeting, though MacLauchlan says New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs will likely join via teleconference because of the recent winter storm in his province.