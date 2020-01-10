Menu

Canada

Council of Atlantic Premiers to meet in St. John’s Monday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 3:40 pm
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball makes a point as he speaks to the wrap up news conference of a meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers in Charlottetown on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball makes a point as he speaks to the wrap up news conference of a meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers in Charlottetown on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. The Canadian Press/Brian McInnis

The Council of Atlantic Premiers is set to meet in St. John’s, N.L. on Monday.

Newfoundland and Labrador premier Dwight Ball is set to chair the council as host and will be joined by New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs, Prince Edward Island premier Dennis King, Nova Scotia premier Stephen McNeil and Quebec premier François Legault.

READ MORE: NB Power inks 3 deals to bring more Quebec electricity into the province

This will be the first time the council has met since last year’s federal election.

On the agenda is a discussion of clean energy collaboration in Eastern Canada, according to a press release from the Nova Scotia government.

On Friday, NB Power and Hydro-Quebec announced a deal that will see more clean hydro power from Quebec sold to New Brunswick over the next 20 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Higgs has confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland will be attending the meeting.

The New Brunswick premier said he’ll hold a meeting with Freeland on Monday to discuss Canada’s softwood lumber deal with the United States.

Higgs is pushing to have his province exempted from tariffs imposed on softwood lumber exported to the U.S.

With files from The Canadian Press

