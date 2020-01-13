Menu

Canada

Camping reservations open for Riding Mountain National Park

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 6:38 am
Updated January 13, 2020 7:39 am
Camping reservations for Riding Mountain National Park open on Monday morning. File / Global News

Winnipeg may not have camping weather right now, but Riding Mountain National Park (RMNP) is hoping you’ve got summer vacation on your mind.

The national park opens Monday morning for camping reservations for the upcoming summer season.

Campers can reserve sites in the main town site in Wasagaming and at backcountry sites like Moon Lake and Lake Audy.

Also available for reservation are the park’s otentiks, yurts and microcube.

The Parks Canada website begins accepting reservations at 8 a.m. Monday.

RMNP is a forested area with almost 3,000 square kilometres of protected land sitting about three hours northwest of Winnipeg.

