Horse killed, rider injured after getting struck by train in Kamloops: RCMP

A horse was killed after it was struck by a CN train in Kamloops Sunday, sending the horse’s rider to hospital and snarling highway traffic.

Kamloops RCMP say they were called to a train crossing near Highway 5 and Devick Road just outside Rayleigh around 10:30 a.m.

The horse was found dead at the scene. The rider survived, and was taken to a local medical facility with undisclosed injuries.

It’s not yet clear how the collision occurred. Global News has reached out to CN for comment.

Traffic was stopped on Highway 5 around the scene until noon as police investigated and cleared the scene.

Rail traffic was also stalled, and vehicles were blocked from crossing the tracks.

