Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Man dies after being struck by train in Cloverdale: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 5:31 pm
RCMP investigate a collision between a train and a pedestrian in Surrey on Wednesday. .
RCMP investigate a collision between a train and a pedestrian in Surrey on Wednesday. . Global news

A man is dead after being struck by a train in Cloverdale.

Surrey RCMP say the incident happened around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of 53 Avenue and 184 Street in Surrey.

READ MORE: 2 people seriously injured after train, SUV collide in Surrey

Police said the man was taken to hospital with critical injuries, but did not survive.

Police described the man as a pedestrian, but did not elaborate further about what led to the collision or what he was doing on the tracks.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.

Security footage captures dramatic rescue after man falls on tracks of oncoming train
Security footage captures dramatic rescue after man falls on tracks of oncoming train
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSurreyFatal CollisionSurrey RCMPTrainTrain CollisionFatal train collisionMan struck by trainMan hit by train
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.