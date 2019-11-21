Man dies after being struck by train in Cloverdale: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after being struck by a train in Cloverdale.

Surrey RCMP say the incident happened around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of 53 Avenue and 184 Street in Surrey.

Police said the man was taken to hospital with critical injuries, but did not survive.

Police described the man as a pedestrian, but did not elaborate further about what led to the collision or what he was doing on the tracks.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.

