Crash involving alleged impaired driver causes Halifax power outage

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a driver crashed his SUV into a utility pole early this morning, knocking out the power to most of the city’s west end.

Police say the accident happened on Young Street at around 3:30 a.m. and that the power pole was sheared off at its base.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP charge man with fake international licence after stopping vehicle

They say the SUV driver – a 25-year-old local man – wasn’t injured, however, he was arrested for impaired driving.

Traffic was reduced to one lane on Young Street while a Nova Scotia Power crew worked to replace the snapped pole and electrical lines.

READ MORE: ‘Police operation’ closes roads around city hall in Dieppe, N.B.

The repairs were expected to take several hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, meanwhile, was scheduled to appear in Halifax Court at a later date.