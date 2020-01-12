Crash involving alleged impaired driver causes Halifax power outage

Halifax Regional Police say a driver crashed his SUV into a utility pole early this morning, knocking out the power to most of the city’s west end.
Police say the accident happened on Young Street at around 3:30 a.m. and that the power pole was sheared off at its base.
READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP charge man with fake international licence after stopping vehicle
They say the SUV driver – a 25-year-old local man – wasn’t injured, however, he was arrested for impaired driving.
Traffic was reduced to one lane on Young Street while a Nova Scotia Power crew worked to replace the snapped pole and electrical lines.
READ MORE: ‘Police operation’ closes roads around city hall in Dieppe, N.B.
The repairs were expected to take several hours.
The suspect, meanwhile, was scheduled to appear in Halifax Court at a later date.
COMMENTS