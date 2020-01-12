Canadiens host the Flames after overtime win

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Flames (25-17-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (19-20-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit Montreal after the Canadiens took down Ottawa 2-1 in overtime.

The Canadiens are 8-11-4 at home. Montreal has converted on 21.4% of power-play opportunities, scoring 27 power-play goals.

The Flames are 12-10-2 on the road. Calgary has converted on 19.4% of power-play opportunities, recording 27 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 19, Montreal won 4-3. Artturi Lehkonen recorded a team-high 2 points for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 39 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 23 assists. Nicholas Suzuki has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 39 points, scoring 15 goals and registering 24 assists. Elias Lindholm has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher: day to day (upper body), Ben Chiarot: day to day (lower body).

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.