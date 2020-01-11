Menu

World

Calgarians mourn ‘precious lives’ lost on downed Iran plane

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 9:19 pm
A vigil for victims of the plane crash in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020 was held in Calgary on Jan. 11.
A vigil for victims of the plane crash in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020 was held in Calgary on Jan. 11. Tom Andriuk/Global News

On Saturday, the Iranian-Canadian community honoured the memory of all 176 people killed on the Ukraine-bound flight that was inadvertently shot down by the Iranian military on Jan. 8.

READ MORE: Ukrainian aircraft shot down unintentionally due to ‘human error,’ Iran says

Dozens gathered at the Triwood Community Association to pray and remember victims one day after another vigil was held in the city.

“We are hoping to remember the many precious lives that were tragically lost in the aviation catastrophe in Iran,” said Navid Nafisiyazdi, a spokesperson for Calgary’s Baha’i community.

On Saturday, dozens of Calgarians mourned victims of downed Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.
On Saturday, dozens of Calgarians mourned victims of downed Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752. Tom Andriuk/Global News

Though attendee Rozita Ighani didn’t know any victims personally, she feels sad about the whole situation.

“I can’t imagine what their families are going through, and I feel a responsibility as a Persian person and as a human being to honour these people who passed at such an unforeseen situation,” she said.

“It’s best to have a place where people can all gather and mourn together, and that kind of unity really helps the heart heal much faster.”

READ MORE: 2 Calgarians believed to be among the dead in Tehran plane crash

Guest Armin Ataee was grateful the community came together.

“The tragedy overseas has touched a lot of people worldwide, particularly in Canada seeing that 57 were Canadian citizens,” he said. “I was just really happy to see that locally, in Calgary, there were friends that decided to put this together.”

READ MORE: ‘Mixed emotions:’ Loved ones of Iran plane crash victims angry, shocked jet was shot down

He hopes for closure for the families now that Iran has accepted responsibility for unintentionally shooting down the plane.

“I think [Iran] saw the international pressure and the overwhelming evidence that this was a missile strike, and I think they just saw themselves in a corner where they had to concede and take responsibility for their actions,” Ataee said.
Calgary mourned and remembered the victims of the downed plane in Tehran on Saturday.
Calgary mourned and remembered the victims of the downed plane in Tehran on Saturday. Tom Andriuk/Global News

Amin Omidy attended the vigil to support the Iranian community, calling the tragedy painful for everyone.

“Unfortunately, based on the conflict we have in the Middle East and all the tension in the area, there is no way we can exclude such an accident,” he said.

