Protest erupts after Iran admits to shooting down Ukrainian aircraft

Protesters took to the streets in Iran Saturday demanding justice over the shooting of a Ukrainian airliner that took the lives of all 176 on board.

Videos of the protest show what looks to be hundreds of Iranians in front of Amir Kabir University raising their fists, chanting and clapping their hands. A candlelit vigil was held earlier at the university for the victims of the shooting.

Demonstrators in Tehran held signs written in Farsi, including the number 752 — the number of the Ukrainian International Airlines flight — before the vigil erupted in protest.

“We gathered here because of some people’s (Iranian leaders) inefficiency … because of some people’s inadequacy,” said an unnamed woman at the vigil, whose words were translated by Reuters.

Iranians protest to show their sympathy to victims of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 in front of the Amir Kabir University in Tehran, Iran, 11 January 2020. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

“Our children were killed in the sky. That’s why we gathered together here,” she said. “Where do we go?”

Reports of the protests first emerged on social media Saturday, with unverified footage showing crowds chanting for the removal of the country’s political elite across the city.

1:07 Iran State TV announces plane was “unintentionally” shot down due to human error Iran State TV announces plane was “unintentionally” shot down due to human error

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency also reported on the protests at Amir Kabir, stating that pictures of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general who had been killed in a U.S. air strike over a week ago, were being ripped up by demonstrators.

Accounts that shared the unverified footage on social media said that the protests were happening at both Sharif University and Tehran University, as well as on the streets of Tehran. The footage later showed that as protests delved further into the night, Iranian security forces began using teargas, live ammunition and water cannons to disperse the crowds.

Iran, who at first denied international claims of having downed the plane, confirmed in a statement Friday night that they had unintentionally shot the airliner down due to a “human error.”

All 176 people on board — including 57 Canadians — were killed. Its shooting happened mere hours after Iran launched several missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops in retaliation for Soleimani’s killing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that people around the world should be demanding answers and accountability after being asked about the protests, as well as calling on Iran to take full responsibility for the shooting.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, said earlier Friday that “human error at the time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism led to disaster.”

A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.

💔 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 11, 2020