Crime

Regina police investigating shots fired in city’s east end

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 4:11 pm
A viewer who lives in the east end submitted a photo of Regina police investigating shots being fired on the 300 block of College Avenue East.
A viewer who lives in the east end submitted a photo of Regina police investigating shots being fired on the 300 block of College Avenue East. Viewer Submitted / Global News

The sound of gun fire alarmed several residents in Regina’s east end Saturday morning.

Regina police were dispatched to the 300 block of College Avenue East at 6:30 a.m. after several neighbours heard multiple gunshots.

A resident on the 300 block of College Avenue submitted this photo of police during their investigation following shots being fired.
A resident on the 300 block of College Avenue submitted this photo of police during their investigation following shots being fired. Viewer Submitted / Global News

During an investigation, police were able to confirm that a firearm was discharged in the area. No one was injured.

3 men with firearms rob Regina cab driver: RPS

Regina police say the investigation is in its infancy, with more information likely to be released at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

