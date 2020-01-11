Regina police investigating shots fired in city’s east end

The sound of gun fire alarmed several residents in Regina’s east end Saturday morning.
Regina police were dispatched to the 300 block of College Avenue East at 6:30 a.m. after several neighbours heard multiple gunshots.
During an investigation, police were able to confirm that a firearm was discharged in the area. No one was injured.
Regina police say the investigation is in its infancy, with more information likely to be released at a later date.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
