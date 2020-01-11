Menu

Crime

3 men with firearms rob Regina cab driver: RPS

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 2:07 pm
Regina police are looking for three suspects following an armed robbery Saturday morning.
File / Global News

A Regina cab driver who was dispatched to Dewar Bay was met with suspects wanting cash rather than a ride.

Regina police say the driver was dispatched to the street early Saturday morning. On arrival, three males approached the cab and demanded an undisclosed amount of money.

After being given the cash, the suspects left on foot.

Two of the three suspects had firearms and one had what appeared to be bear spray, police said.

The first suspect is described as a 5-foot-10 man with a heavy build. He was wearing a yellow balaclava, a black hoodie and dark pants, holding a black firearm.

The second suspect is described as a man with a slim build. He too was wearing a yellow balaclava, a black hoodie with the hood up. He was also wearing gloves and dark pants and was carrying a firearm.

The third suspect is described as a 20-year-old man about five-foot-five with long blonde curly hair. He was wearing a baseball cap and carrying a yellow bear spray can.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

