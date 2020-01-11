Menu

Edmonton parking ban

Edmonton’s seasonal parking ban ends Saturday as cold sets in

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 3:27 pm
Seasonal parking ban has been lifted in Edmonton.
Seasonal parking ban has been lifted in Edmonton. Caley Ramsay, Global News

Edmontonians will be free to park on the city streets again after a season parking ban lifts on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The ban was put into effect on Wednesday evening after heavy snow blanketed the city.

City and contractor crews worked 24 hours a day to clear snow and ice from major roads.

READ MORE: Edmonton parking ban to be implemented Wednesday night following overnight snowfall

The city said that by Saturday the majority of arterial and collector roadways had been cleared as well as priority sidewalks, bike lanes and pathways.

“We thank Edmontonians for their support in moving their vehicles, which allowed our crews to safely and efficiently clear the roads and ensure safe and reliable travel,” said Andrew Grant, the general supervisor for Edmonton’s infrastructure field operations.

“With cold temperatures expected over the next few days, crews will continue to monitor conditions, clear roads and apply sand and chip to increase traction.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, Edmonton is expected to hit -18 C, but with a wind chill making that feel like -28 C. Overnight, the wind chill will hit -34 C.

Daytime highs of -25 C to -27 C are expected for Sunday though to Thursday according to Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel. Wind chills will likely make that feel even colder.

READ MORE: Extreme cold warnings in place for parts of Alberta as wind chills dip to -40

Most Edmonton shelters full overnight at cold snap hits
Most Edmonton shelters full overnight at cold snap hits

The city said that it will release total numbers of towed vehicles during the recent parking ban on Monday.

During bans, vehicles that are parked on major and collector roads, bus routes and roads with seasonal parking ban signs are ticketed and towed.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton weatherEdmonton roadsEdmonton winterEdmonton SnowSeasonal Parking BanEdmonton snow clearingedmonton coldEdmonton parking ban
