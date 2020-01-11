Recipe: Poached eggs in a cream sauce with mushrooms

Send this page to someone via email

Ingredients

For the sauce:

– 100 mL white wine

– 200 g milk

– 200 g whipping cream

– 1 handful hay (optional)

– 40 g fresh thyme (on the branch)

– 90 g cold unsalted butter, cubed

– 1 generous handful fine herbs (tarragon, parsley, chives, chervil), finely sliced

– 20 g fresh-squeezed lemon juice (about half a juicy lemon)

– Salt to taste

For the mushrooms:

– 60 g unsalted butter

– 250 g morel mushrooms, cleaned (or any mushrooms you like)

– 50 g onion, minced

– 25 g garlic, minced

– 10 g fresh thyme leaves

– 80 mL white wine

– salt and pepper to taste

For the poached eggs:

– 4 eggs

– salt and pepper for seasoning

– splash of vinegar for poaching water

For the vegetables:

– 2 medium-sized ripe tomatoes, chopped (skinned and seeded if desired)

– 100 g fava beans, blanched and peeled, or shelled peas

Garnish (optional):

– fava bean shoots

– pea shoots

– lemon thyme leaves

Method

Make the sauce

1. Add wine to a saucepan and cook over medium heat until reduced by half.

2. Add milk and cream to the wine and cook over medium heat until just below boiling.

3. Add hay, if using, and thyme, then remove saucepan from the heat.

4. Allow to infuse for 30 minutes, then strain through a fine sieve and discard hay and thyme.

5. Transfer mixture to a clean saucepan. Heat mixture until just below boiling, then remove from heat.

6. Whisk butter into the sauce until fully dissolved.

7. Add lemon and season with salt to taste. Cover and keep warm until ready to use.

Prepare poaching water

Heat a pot of water and add vinegar.

Cook the mushrooms

1. Heat butter in a sauté pan over medium heat until hot and foamy.

2. Add mushrooms and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Add onions, garlic, and thyme and continue to cook over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until tender.

4. Add wine and cook until dry.

5. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove pan from heat and keep mushrooms warm until ready to use.

Poach the eggs

1. Crack the eggs one at a time into a bowl, then slide into simmering poaching water.

2. Poach until desired doneness, then remove from water with a slotted spoon and drain on a towel.

3. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Keep warm while you finish the final steps.

Finish the sauce

1. Heat sauce gently over medium heat until it’s warm but not hot.

2. Add vegetables and fine herbs.

3. Gently heat until vegetables are warmed through. Do not allow sauce to boil or it may split.

4. Adjust seasoning to taste.

Assemble the dish

1. Spoon a generous amount of the vegetables and sauce into a warm bowl.

2. Top with a poached egg and some of the mushrooms.

3. Garnish with herbs and shoots, if desired. Serve.

