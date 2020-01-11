Man critically injured after shooting at east-end Toronto home

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was shot at an east-end home early Saturday.

Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters emergency crews were called to the home on Military Trail, just west of Neilson Road, at around 2 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

“One or more persons attended the rear of the address on Military Trail and discharged a firearm into the address,” he said.

“My understanding is they did not enter (the residence) … a male in his 20s was shot, my understanding, more than once in the torso area.”

Toronto paramedics rushed the victim to hospital with critical injuries.

Early on Saturday, officers could be seen at the backyard of the home. Several evidence markers were seen on the grass and a rear door appeared to have been damaged during the shooting.

Alldrit asked for anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

“This neighbourhood is a residential neighbourhood, I’d be asking that anybody with any kind of home security video if they can check that video for us,” he added.