Crime

Man critically injured after shooting at east-end Toronto home

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 9:05 am
Updated January 11, 2020 9:09 am
An officer places evidence markers on the ground behind an east-end Toronto home after a shooting early Saturday. A back door was damaged during the incident.
An officer places evidence markers on the ground behind an east-end Toronto home after a shooting early Saturday. A back door was damaged during the incident. Nick Westoll / Global News

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was shot at an east-end home early Saturday.

Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters emergency crews were called to the home on Military Trail, just west of Neilson Road, at around 2 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

“One or more persons attended the rear of the address on Military Trail and discharged a firearm into the address,” he said.

“My understanding is they did not enter (the residence) … a male in his 20s was shot, my understanding, more than once in the torso area.”

St. Michael's Hospital's trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto's victims of violence

Toronto paramedics rushed the victim to hospital with critical injuries.

Early on Saturday, officers could be seen at the backyard of the home. Several evidence markers were seen on the grass and a rear door appeared to have been damaged during the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Alldrit asked for anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

“This neighbourhood is a residential neighbourhood, I’d be asking that anybody with any kind of home security video if they can check that video for us,” he added.

