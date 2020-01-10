Sask. RCMP reviewing deployment model in Cypress Region, seeking public input

Send this page to someone via email

Changes could soon be coming to Saskatchewan’s Cypress Region on how the RMCP provides policing services.

The RCMP ‘F’ Division is currently reviewing their deployment model with the assistance of consulting firm MNP LLP.

“Right now we are at the point of assessing what we are doing. Are we doing it the best, most efficient way possible given the finite resources that we have?” said Cpl. Rob King, Saskatchewan RCMP spokesperson.

The communities involved are Swift Current (rural), Gravelbourg, Leader, Maple Creek, Morse, Ponteix and Shaunavon.

“That area has some unique challenges, it’s a large geographical area, it’s sparsely populated, our own detachments are spread out,” King said.

“We haven’t assessed the area in a while and we want to make sure we are providing the best police service possible.”

In a release issued to residents in the area inviting them to provide feedback through town halls, an issue regarding officer well-being was addressed.

It said part of the review was to ensure officers had proper access to amenities for their family and employment opportunities for their spouses.

The town meetings will give residents the opportunity to address any concerns.

“We want to hear directly from the general public, we want to hear from those who are interested and engaged and concerned about policing in their area,” King said.

“They’re the ones, at the end of the day, we are there for and we definitely need to hear their opinions.”

One concern that came from a Maple Creek resident was whether or not communities would lose officers.

“As they spend their four years here, they begin to know the trouble makers, and the people who need legitimate help,” Kristy McKinnon said.

“They have a reputation to protect, as they will want to earn and keep the respect of the community. The members have long been involved with our youth, as role models.”

King assured that no community would lose officers or their detachment.

RMCP are looking to have their consultations done in the next few weeks. Once that is finished, they will look at other policing models around the country for comparison.

A report should be done by the spring.