Police release video of 2 persons of interest in fatal downtown Ottawa shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police need help identifying two people shown in a video clip running down Gilmour Street, where a fatal shooting took place on Wednesday, and investigators are pleading for more footage from that morning.

The downtown shooting claimed the life of 18-year-old Manyok Akol and sent a 15-year-old boy and two other young men, aged 19 and 20, to hospital with serious injuries.

1:29 Witness describes chaotic scene following shooting in Ottawa Witness describes chaotic scene following shooting in Ottawa

In an update on Friday, police said one of the three injured victims has been released from hospital; the other two are still recovering.

“Their injuries are not life-threatening,” a news release from the Ottawa Police Service said.

A spokesperson declined to say which of the victims was released from the hospital.

Police have not announced any arrests in relation to the shooting, Ottawa’s first homicide of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday afternoon, the police department released a 13-second video showing two individuals running down a snowy sidewalk, several metres apart, and passing a person clearing snow off their vehicle.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two running people.

The first individual is seen wearing red or orange pants and a light-blue jacket or hooded sweatshirt. Police described the second individual as wearing red or orange pants, a dark jacket, and dark shoes.

The road captured in the footage is Gilmour Street, major crime investigators confirmed through the Ottawa police media relations department on Friday evening. The shooting took place on Gilmour Street, between Kent and Lyon streets.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are also on the hunt for any surveillance video or dash-cam footage captured in the area on Wednesday between 7 and 7:45 a.m.

Police urge anyone with information that could help them to call the major crime unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.