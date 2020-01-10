Justin Chambers to leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after 15 years

After 15 years, Justin Chambers is saying goodbye to Grey’s Anatomy.
Chambers plays Alex Karev in the hit series, who began as a surgical intern and progressed to the position of resident. He later became a pediatric surgical fellow.
“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement.
“For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.
“As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”
Fans of the show took to Twitter once Chambers announced his exit.
Grey’s Anatomy is currently in its 16th season and also stars Pompeo, Wilson, Pickens, Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver and Giacomo Gianniotti.
COMMENTS