Justin Chambers to leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after 15 years

After 15 years, Justin Chambers is saying goodbye to Grey’s Anatomy.

Chambers plays Alex Karev in the hit series, who began as a surgical intern and progressed to the position of resident. He later became a pediatric surgical fellow.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement.

“For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.

“As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Fans of the show took to Twitter once Chambers announced his exit.

I can’t believe Justin Chambers is leaving #GreysAnatomy !!!! Now it’s just @EllenPompeo as Meredith who’s left for the OG interns pic.twitter.com/drnbq8p2Rb — yer 🦦🌫 (@chandlerdobrik) January 10, 2020

JUSTIN CHAMBERS IS FREE HE’S FREE pic.twitter.com/eN7eT2Ih5K — mindy (@gertschase) January 10, 2020

With Justin Chambers (Alex Karev) leaving Greys Anatomy, I’m seriously considering resigning my fandom of the show — Justin (@Josborne1322) January 10, 2020

my boy justin chambers is free y’all pic.twitter.com/L5REjB865v — Steph | fan (@WestonFollower) January 10, 2020

JUSTIN CHAMBERS IS LEAVING GREYS ANATOMY. I AM NOT OKAY — Sarah 🌻 (@sarah_dubleyou) January 10, 2020

JUSTIN CHAMBERS IS LEAVING GREYS ANATOMY FML NO NO NO NO. Not my baby Alex Karev 😭😢 pic.twitter.com/A3YTZF9lSe — Carla (@TheMagnaCarla_) January 10, 2020

JUSTIN CHAMBERS IS LEAVING GREYS. They probably gon kill Alex off. Can’t see him just leaving Jo. — Destiny (@DanceBotDes) January 10, 2020

Justin Chambers leaving #GreysAnatomy was not something I was emotionally prepared to hear today. First April and Arizona and now Karev?! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rTe53hzie9 — Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) January 10, 2020

Grey’s Anatomy is currently in its 16th season and also stars Pompeo, Wilson, Pickens, Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver and Giacomo Gianniotti.