Power restored after 2 poles downed in Quispamsis, N.B.

Nearly 1,000 NB Power customers in Quispamsis started Friday in the dark as two downed poles led to a power outage in the area.
According to Sheila Lagacé, a spokesperson for NB Power, the outage started around 4:30 a.m. when the two poles came down.
“We currently do not know what made these poles break,” she said.
“One of the poles first broke, that’s what likely happened, and then it created some tension on that line and it made another pole on that street break as well.”
The street in question, Vincent Road, remains closed, which led to headaches for some on their morning commute.
Lagacé says it does not seem the poles were brought down by a car crash and that the cause may have been equipment failure.
The majority of those affected had power restored by 8:30 a.m., with NB Power transferring all but 132 customers to an emergency feed.
The rest had power back by 3 p.m.
