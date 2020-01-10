Power restored after 2 poles downed in Quispamsis, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 1,000 NB Power customers in Quispamsis started Friday in the dark as two downed poles led to a power outage in the area.

According to Sheila Lagacé, a spokesperson for NB Power, the outage started around 4:30 a.m. when the two poles came down.

“We currently do not know what made these poles break,” she said.

“One of the poles first broke, that’s what likely happened, and then it created some tension on that line and it made another pole on that street break as well.”

The street in question, Vincent Road, remains closed, which led to headaches for some on their morning commute.

Vincent Road in that area remains closed as of 8:10 am. Please do NOT drive around the barriers: they are there for a reason! — Town of Quispamsis (@Quispamsis) January 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Lagacé says it does not seem the poles were brought down by a car crash and that the cause may have been equipment failure.

“What’s important for us today is to restore [power for] the customers,” she said.

READ MORE: New Brunswick ends funding for JOI Scientific

The majority of those affected had power restored by 8:30 a.m., with NB Power transferring all but 132 customers to an emergency feed.

The rest had power back by 3 p.m.