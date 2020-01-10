Menu

Cannabis

Boil water advisory lifted for Montréal-Est

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 2:33 pm
A boil water advisory issued for Montreal-Est has been lifted, the city says.
A boil water advisory issued for Montreal-Est has been lifted, the city says. File photo / Global News

A boil water advisory has been lifted for the industrial area of Montréal-Est.

The City of Montreal said on Friday that recent samples show the water is safe to drink.

“The city has the assurance that the water meets all the requirements of the regulations regarding the quality of drinking water,” it said.

READ MORE: Large sector of east-end Montreal under boil water advisory

The notice was initially issued earlier this week for a large section of the east end, including the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles and Montréal-Est.

The city said the advisory was preventive and was issued following a drop in water pressure during ongoing work.

