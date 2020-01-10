Sexual enhancement products, ‘poppers’ seized at Saskatoon store

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada says it seized various unauthorized products from a Saskatoon store because they may pose serious health risks.

The federal agency announced the seizure from Lil’ Devil Adult Video & Toys at 1620 Idylwyld Dr. North on Jan. 9.

Hazards identified from the seized products include the following: Yohimbe, sildenafil, hydroxythiohomosildenafil, tadalafil, and thiodimethylsildenafil. Health Canada said, for some, previously seized products with similar packaging was tested and found to contain the dangerous ingredients.

The names of the 10 sexual enhancement products are 777K, Bl4ck 4K, Boss Lion 9000, Gold Lion Gold Label 3000mg, Green Mamba, Poseidon Platinum 3500, ResERECTION! (Blister), Rodeo Fantasy Triple Maximum, Titanium 4000 and Ultimate 3500.

Also seized were items promoted as “poppers” which, according to Health Canada, is a slang term for products that contain alkyl nitrites.

The agency said that despite being labelled for such uses as leather cleaners, room odourizers or liquid incense, these products are inhaled or ingested by consumers for recreational purposes.

Products containing alkyl nitrites may pose serious risks, including death, and should be used only under the supervision of a healthcare professional, Health Canada said.

The names of the four poppers seized are Jungle Juice Platinum, Jungle Juice Platinum Black, Rush and Super Rush. Health Canada specified that previously seized products with similar packaging were labelled to contain alkyl nitrites.

Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality.

These can pose many health dangers, including ingredients not listed on the label, or the label may indicate a dangerous ingredient or combination of ingredients.

Health Canada also advised the products may pose serious health risks.

The agency said this is what customers should do:

stop using the products. Consult your health care professional if you have used these products and have health concerns;

read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit drug identification number (DIN), natural product number (NPN) or homeopathic drug number (DIN-HM). People can also check if products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada’s drug product database and licensed natural health product database; and

report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

Health Canada said selling unauthorized health products in the country is illegal.