Weekend vigils planned in Toronto as funerals underway for victims of Iran plane crash

Vigils for victims of the Iran plane crash will carry into the weekend as Toronto-area communities mourn the loss of the 176 killed on board Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Global News confirmed more than half of the 63 Canadians who died when the plane was struck by an apparent missile strike on Wednesday morning lived in the GTA.

The additional vigils follow three emotional vigils attended by hundreds in North York on Thursday evening.

A funeral for Sahar Haghjoo and her eight-year-old daughter Elsa Jadidi, who were returning from Iran after visiting family, is arranged for Saturday.

Friday

Vigil for Mohsen Salahi and Mahsa Amirliravi

A vigil is being held for married couple Mohsen Salahi and Mahsa Amirliravi by Salahi’s former colleagues at Forest Hill Real Estate at 2 p.m.

All are welcome to join the ceremony located at the real estate office at 1440 Don Mills Rd. Suite 108.

The couple attended Ryerson University and are being remembered by loved ones as kind and lovely people.

“They were both very happy people… full of life. Always joking,” said longtime friend Pari Borsehnavard. “I’m still very shocked. I wish I could talk to them and see them and talk about events with them because I don’t think anyone else will understand.”

A Facebook post confirming the death of Mohsen Salahi and Mahsa Amirliravi, who died in the Iran plane crash. Bella Levy / Facebook

Candlelight vigil for Flight PS752 victims

The public is invited by the Iranian Women’s Organization of Ontario and members of the Iranian-Canadian community to attend a candlelight vigil held on the ground floor of their Toronto offices (1761 Sheppard Ave. E.).

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and a list of the victims’ names will be read out followed by a minute of silence.

Sunday

Memorial for Iranian plane crash victims

Mayor John Tory and Premier Doug Ford are among the thousands expected to attend the vigil held at the University of Toronto’s Convocation Hall (31 Kings College Cir.).

Hosted by Tirgan, the largest Iranian arts and culture organization outside of Iran, the ceremony is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The University of Toronto confirmed students Mojtaba Abbasnezhad, Mohammad Asadi Lari, Zeynab Asadi Lari, Mohammad Amin Beiruti, Mohammad Amin Jebelli and Mohammad Saleheh attended the school and were on board the flight.

The University of Toronto is hosting a vigil on Sunday to commemorate those who died in the Iran plane crash. Donya Azizi / Tirgan

