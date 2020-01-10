Menu

Canada

2 Winnipeg vigils to be held for Iran plane crash victims

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 1:00 pm
Wax from melted candles next to flowers placed at the Canadian Embassy during a national day of mourning in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, for the victims of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran.
Wax from melted candles next to flowers placed at the Canadian Embassy during a national day of mourning in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, for the victims of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Two vigils are being held to remember the Winnipeggers who tragically lost their lives in the Tehran plane crash.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed near Tehran, Iran shortly after taking off on Wednesday. All 176 people on board were killed, including 63 Canadians and nine Winnipeggers.

READ MORE: Outpouring of love for 9 Winnipeggers killed in Iran plane crash

The University of Manitoba’s Iranian Students Association and Spiritual Care for Students are holding a vigil on Friday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the atrium of the Faculty of Engineering building.

The Iranian Community of Manitoba is holding another vigil on Sunday to honour the memories of the lives lost at the Caboto Centre on Wilkes Avenue.

