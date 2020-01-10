Menu

Crime

Ottawa police arrest suspect in New Year’s Day shooting

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 11:32 am
Ottawa police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a shooting on New Year's Day in the city.
Ottawa police have arrested a man suspected in a shooting on New Year’s Day.

On Jan. 2, police released information about a shooting that took place on Jan. 1 around 10:30 p.m. in the Somerset Street West and Bronson Avenue area.

A 44-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, police say.

Following an investigation, an Ottawa police spokesperson said patrol officers arrested the suspect on Thursday evening at an undisclosed location.

Video shows scene of fatal Ottawa shooting
The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit then charged 40-year-old Rabih Hamade of Ottawa with:

  • Discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm
  • Possession of an unauthorized weapon
  • Possession of a loaded firearm
  • Possession of a firearm obtained by crime
  • Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Aggravated assault
  • Two counts of breach of probation
Hamade is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.

