Ottawa police arrest suspect in New Year’s Day shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Ottawa police have arrested a man suspected in a shooting on New Year’s Day.

On Jan. 2, police released information about a shooting that took place on Jan. 1 around 10:30 p.m. in the Somerset Street West and Bronson Avenue area.

A 44-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, police say.

Following an investigation, an Ottawa police spokesperson said patrol officers arrested the suspect on Thursday evening at an undisclosed location.

1:20 Video shows scene of fatal Ottawa shooting Video shows scene of fatal Ottawa shooting

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit then charged 40-year-old Rabih Hamade of Ottawa with:

Discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm

Possession of an unauthorized weapon

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Assault with a weapon

Aggravated assault

Two counts of breach of probation

Story continues below advertisement

Hamade is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.