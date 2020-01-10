Australian actor-musician Harry Hains dies at 27

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Harry Hains, best known for his roles in American Horror Story, The OA and The Surface has died. He was 27.

Hains was the son of Mission: Impossible star Jane Badler, 66, who confirmed the news on Instagram.

“On Jan. 7 my beautiful son died,” Badler wrote. “He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time. I will miss you, Harry, every day of my life.”

Badler posted several photos of her son and shared details about his memorial service, which will be held at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Hains was studying pre-med in Australia before he moved to New York City and eventually Los Angeles to pursue modelling, music and acting, according to People.

Fans of Hains took to Twitter to share their condolences once news of his passing spread.

