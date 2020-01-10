Toronto homes struck by bullets in 3 separate shooting incidents Thursday night: police

In the first occurrence, police say numerous gunshots were heard and a bullet was fired through the window of a home in the Sewells Road and Empringham Drive area around 8 p.m.
Investigators say two men were seen leaving the area in a white sedan and shell casings were located.
Police were then called to the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area for reports of multiple gunshots heard and a bullet shot through a home around 11 p.m.
Minutes after, police say a third home, along with a car, was shot at in the Sheppard Avenue and Lomar Drive area.
It is unknown at this time whether the incidents are connected.
