Toronto homes struck by bullets in 3 separate shooting incidents Thursday night: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say no injuries were reported after three separate shooting incidents took place in Toronto on Thursday night.

In the first occurrence, police say numerous gunshots were heard and a bullet was fired through the window of a home in the Sewells Road and Empringham Drive area around 8 p.m.

Investigators say two men were seen leaving the area in a white sedan and shell casings were located.

Police were then called to the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area for reports of multiple gunshots heard and a bullet shot through a home around 11 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Minutes after, police say a third home, along with a car, was shot at in the Sheppard Avenue and Lomar Drive area.

It is unknown at this time whether the incidents are connected.