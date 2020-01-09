Fight breaks out at Toronto vigil for Iran plane crash victims

Send this page to someone via email

Tensions at a vigil in Toronto’s north end for the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 came to a head Thursday evening, resulting in a physical fight breaking out among a few attendees.

Two vigils were occurring at the time of the altercation and it’s estimated hundreds were in attendance at both events.

One was hosted by independent Iranian-Canadian citizens in Mel Lastman Square and the other was hosted by the Iranian Canadian Congress inside the North York Civic Centre.

Global News captured video of a large crowd of people outside of the packed civic centre’s council chambers.

A couple of people were involved in a verbal confrontation as some were trying to make their way into the council chambers. It was then when a third person could be seen pushing his way toward the two men, resulting in one of them holding the third person back.

As a small crowd began chanting, one of the men involved in the argument — wearing a red-and-black coat — was in the process of being removed by a security guard when he got into a physical altercation with another man. It appears the other man punched him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

Security could be seen intervening and speaking with the man for several seconds as he remained on the ground. Guards eventually got the man up on his feet and moved to escort him out of the North York Civic Centre.

“Tell him not to push me, I’m going,” the man could be heard telling one of the security staff multiple times.

Two people who speak Farsi and who were not involved in the dispute watched the video captured by Global News. They provided a rough translation and said those involved were having a dispute over protesting during the vigil while others were trying to mourn.

Some of the attendees were being accused of being part of the current Iranian regime and some were accused of being spies.

A Toronto police spokesperson said they were unable to confirm if officers were contacted in relation to the fight.

In total, 176 people died after Flight PS752 crashed moments after taking off from Tehran’s airport.

At least 63 of those on board were Canadian, several of whom lived in the Greater Toronto Area.

More to come.