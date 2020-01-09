Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Fight breaks out at Toronto vigil for Iran plane crash victims

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 8:34 pm
Updated January 9, 2020 8:45 pm
Protesters escorted out of vigil for Iran plane crash victims in Toronto
Warning: Violent content. Discretion advised. A group of protesters were escorted out of a vigil in Toronto at the North York Civic Centre

Tensions at a vigil in Toronto’s north end for the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 came to a head Thursday evening, resulting in a physical fight breaking out among a few attendees.

Two vigils were occurring at the time of the altercation and it’s estimated hundreds were in attendance at both events.

One was hosted by independent Iranian-Canadian citizens in Mel Lastman Square and the other was hosted by the Iranian Canadian Congress inside the North York Civic Centre.

Global News captured video of a large crowd of people outside of the packed civic centre’s council chambers.

READ MORE: Hundreds expected at Toronto vigils as identities of Iran plane crash victim continue to be released

A couple of people were involved in a verbal confrontation as some were trying to make their way into the council chambers. It was then when a third person could be seen pushing his way toward the two men, resulting in one of them holding the third person back.

Story continues below advertisement

As a small crowd began chanting, one of the men involved in the argument — wearing a red-and-black coat — was in the process of being removed by a security guard when he got into a physical altercation with another man. It appears the other man punched him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

Security could be seen intervening and speaking with the man for several seconds as he remained on the ground. Guards eventually got the man up on his feet and moved to escort him out of the North York Civic Centre.

Mourner at vigil for Iran plane crash victim calls on people to support victims’ families

“Tell him not to push me, I’m going,” the man could be heard telling one of the security staff multiple times.

Two people who speak Farsi and who were not involved in the dispute watched the video captured by Global News. They provided a rough translation and said those involved were having a dispute over protesting during the vigil while others were trying to mourn.

Some of the attendees were being accused of being part of the current Iranian regime and some were accused of being spies.

READ MORE: Trudeau says Iranian missile likely brought down plane, killing dozens of Canadians

A Toronto police spokesperson said they were unable to confirm if officers were contacted in relation to the fight.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, 176 people died after Flight PS752 crashed moments after taking off from Tehran’s airport.

At least 63 of those on board were Canadian, several of whom lived in the Greater Toronto Area.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Iran Plane crashtehran plane crashMel Lastman SquareIran Plane Crash Vigilflight PS752Iranian Canadian CongressNorth York Civic CentreUkraine International Airlines flight 752Independent Iranian-Canadian citizens vigil TorontoIran plane crash vigil TorontoTehran plane crash vigil TorontoUkraine International Airlines Flight 752 Toronto vigil
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.