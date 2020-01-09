Canada January 9 2020 11:12pm 02:03 Plane crash victims remembered at Toronto vigils Two Toronto vigils remembered the victims of a plane crash from earlier this week that killed 176 people. As Erica Vella reports, tensions came to head after a confrontation broke out. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6392265/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6392265/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?