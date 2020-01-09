Iran plane crash: Social media users quick to place blame

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the nation, saying that intelligence from multiple sources indicates an Iranian surface-to-air missile likely downed the Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed outside Tehran, killing all 176 people on board, including 138 people who were headed to Canada.

Trudeau would not speculate on what Canada’s reaction to Iran would be, saying that a response would need to start with a “clear understanding” of what had occurred.

There was an almost immediate outburst of anguish and accusations on social media, with some fingers pointed squarely at U.S. President Donald Trump and the American military.

A large portion of online blame fell to Trump, with people positing that were it not for the Jan. 3 U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani — the architect of the country’s regional security strategy — UIA Flight 752 would not have been struck by the missile and the lives of the 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians and 11 Ukrainians would have been spared.

Pentagon sources said that Iran’s missile defence system was likely active at the time due to the recent retaliatory missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq. The plane crash took place mere hours after Iran fired missiles at a joint American-Iraqi army base.

If Soleimani hadn’t been assassinated, Iran wouldn’t have launched a strike against a US base If Iran hadn't launched the strike, a Ukrainian plane wouldn’t have been shot down 176 people lost their lives unnecessarily because of Trump’s reckless foreign policy decisions — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) January 9, 2020

Miatta Fahnbulleh, chief executive of the New Economics Foundation, said that the British government made a “mistake” in failing to condemn Trump’s actions in Iran.

“This is yet another example of Trump being cavalier, reckless, thoughtless and impulsive and it’s put all of us in danger,” she said in an interview with the BBC.

Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic candidate running for U.S. president, echoed that sentiment.

“Innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat,” he tweeted.

Others argued that Trump was not to blame, instead saying the Iranian regime and its actions in the past justified military retribution. Lines were clearly drawn on social media, with the left leaning towards Trump-blaming and the right defending the president.

Republican congressman Mark Meadows said the blaming of Trump is “absolutely reprehensible.”

This suggestion coming from the left that the United States or President Trump is in any way responsible for Iran shooting down a civilian plane is not only wrong but absolutely reprehensible. My goodness. It is the Iranian regime’s responsibility, and theirs alone. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 9, 2020

Blaming Trump for Iran shooting a civilian airliner out of its own airspace while committing an act of war against both America and Iraq- may be the closest we have come to isolating the virus that causes Trump Derangement Syndrome — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 9, 2020

U.S. senator Marco Rubio predicted the online fallout before it started to pick up steam.

It’s just a matter of time before you start hearing some say that it’s Trump’s fault that #Iran made a mistake and shot down a commercial airliner. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 9, 2020

Ilan Goldenberg, Middle East security director at the Center for a New American Security, said there’s no reason to play the blame game, instead stating that in war, there are always casualties and collateral damage.

there is no reason to play blame games on this airliner. You can blame Iran for utter incompetence. You can blame Trump for triggering this escalation. The Iranians didn’t mean for this to happen and neither did Trump. But there is a lesson. War is never cost free. — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) January 9, 2020

Reza Akbari, president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton, said news that the plane was likely shot down was “very scary.”

“When I put myself in the shoes of the family, it’s a huge difference. It changes the whole scenario of who is responsible for this.”

By Thursday evening, scores of people had gathered outside Trump Tower in Manhattan for an anti-war rally.

Chants of “No war in Iran!” could be heard.

The Boeing 737-800 was six minutes into its trip from Tehran to Kyiv when it caught fire and crashed in a field Wednesday.

