Education

Ontario’s elementary teachers planning to start rotating strikes amid contract talks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2020 1:57 pm
Will work-to-rule impact student learning in Ontario?
WATCH ABOVE: ETFO President Sam Hammond talked about the potential impact of work-to-rule on both teachers and students. (Nov. 26)

TORONTO – Elementary teachers in Ontario say they will start rotating strikes on Jan. 20 unless there is significant progress in contract talks.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says “if the government refuses to address critical issues” by Jan. 17, they will start a full withdrawal of services on a rotating basis.

Union president Sam Hammond says in six months of contract talks, government negotiators have only discussed cuts to education.

READ MORE: Ontario teachers’ unions launch charter challenges of law capping wage increases against province

Hammond says key issues are more supports for students with special needs, addressing violence in schools and preserving full-day kindergarten.

Elementary teachers are also seeking higher wage increases than the government’s offer.

The teachers have also been staging an administrative work-to-rule campaign since November, and they say they will ramp it up starting Monday by no longer supervising extra-curricular activities.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
