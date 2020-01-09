Ontario’s elementary teachers planning to start rotating strikes amid contract talks

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Elementary teachers in Ontario say they will start rotating strikes on Jan. 20 unless there is significant progress in contract talks.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says “if the government refuses to address critical issues” by Jan. 17, they will start a full withdrawal of services on a rotating basis.

Union president Sam Hammond says in six months of contract talks, government negotiators have only discussed cuts to education.

Hammond says key issues are more supports for students with special needs, addressing violence in schools and preserving full-day kindergarten.

Elementary teachers are also seeking higher wage increases than the government’s offer.

The teachers have also been staging an administrative work-to-rule campaign since November, and they say they will ramp it up starting Monday by no longer supervising extra-curricular activities.

