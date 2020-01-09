Virden Mountie charged with dangerous driving

An RCMP officer from the Virden, Man., detachment has been charged with three counts of dangerous driving by the province’s police watchdog.
The Independent Investigation Unit says Const. Kyle Trenholm was notified of the charges Jan. 2.
The IIU says it was made aware of two instances of a Mountie allegedly speeding in the Virden area without reason to do so on June 4, 2019.
It says all three incidents occurred between May 1 and June 1 of that year.
The IIU will no longer be commenting as the issue is now before the courts.
Trenholm is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Feb. 7.
