Crime

Winnipeg police officer sentenced to 30 months in driving death of pedestrian

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2019 3:48 pm
Updated October 30, 2019 4:30 pm
A former Winnipeg police officer has pleaded guilty dangerous driving causing the death of Cody Severight.
Cody Severight/Facebook

A Winnipeg police officer has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for killing a pedestrian.

Justin Holz pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death Wednesday and the Crown stayed other charges, including impaired driving.

Cody Severight was struck while crossing a street north of Winnipeg’s downtown in October 2017.

The 23-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

READ MORE: Officer accused in Cody Severight death no longer with force say Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police said at the time that Holz was given a breathalyzer three to four hours after arresting officers suspected he might be impaired.

Holz was off-duty at the time.

Two officers were placed on administrative leave after their conduct was questioned in the case, but the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba later concluded no charges against those officers would be laid.

Story continues below advertisement

Police chief Danny Smyth said in a statement Wednesday that Holz is no longer employed with the force.

“I want to express our sympathies to the family of Cody Severight, and hope that they are provided some comfort in the knowledge that they were spared the anguish of a trial,” he said.

Off-duty police officer, Justin Holz, charged after car crash kills 23-year old Winnipeg man
Off-duty police officer, Justin Holz, charged after car crash kills 23-year old Winnipeg man
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg policeDeathDrunk DrivingJustin HolzCody Severightdangerous driving causing the death
