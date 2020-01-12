Wandering around at CES, looking for the cool and the strange: Alan Cross

Send this page to someone via email

After four days wandering the Las Vegas Convention Center, I finally managed to escape the 2020 edition of CES the second-largest (there’s one in Frankfurt that’s slightly bigger) showcase of consumer electronics in the known universe.

Each year, manufacturers, start-ups, inventors, vendors, and suppliers gather in the desert to show what’s next to both everyday people but mostly to the Best Buys, Walmarts, and other retailers of the world. Some of this gadgetry and tech will show up in stores a year or more from now, while other products are just proof-of-concepts.

READ MORE: Leonardo DiCaprio to donate $3M for Australia wildfire relief

It’s difficult to express how much stuff is on display. CES takes up the entire convention centre, plus temporary buildings in the parking lots, plus a couple of convention halls in a hotel next door, plus other event centres and suites in hotels up and down the Strip.

Story continues below advertisement

While there didn’t seem to be any super-buzzy product this year (well, Sony did unveil an electric car, which was … weird), there were plenty of fun things to play with.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John ponder mortality in ‘Ordinary Man’

I went on a very long walkabout at an event called Pepcom, looking for interesting new products — watch the result, above.

—

Alan Cross is a broadcaster with 102.1 the Edge and Q107, and a commentator for Global News.

Subscribe to Alan’s Ongoing History of New Music Podcast now on Apple Podcast or Google Play