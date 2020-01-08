Could British Columbia become Meghan and Harry’s part time home?

Send this page to someone via email

Two of the world’s most recognizable faces are looking for a new home.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Tuesday plans to step away from senior royal duties to “work to become financially independent.”

Part of the plan includes finding a new, part-time home.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” a statement posted to the couples Instagram account reads.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The announcement comes just days after the couple and son Archie returned to the United Kingdom from a holiday spent on Vancouver Island.

The timing has royal watchers thinking British Columbia could serve as a good place for the family to spend its time.

“This isn’t the first time I have heard of people who have a vacation here in Victoria and then go home and look immediately at a way to move here,” past chair of the monarchist league of Canada Bruce Hallsor joked.

“Maybe they are going to move here. Maybe this is the catalyst. I would like to think the place they are going to spend more time is Canada and that is good for Canada.”

The couple has strong roots in Canada.

Markle spent years living in Toronto while working on the television show Suits. Prince Harry spent time on Whistler’s slopes as a kid and has come back to Canada many times since then.

“Prince Harry, of course, has spent a lot of time in Canada and has always liked British Columbia. He was here as a young man in Vancouver during the Olympics and loved it. He’s been back since,” Hallsor said.

“The Duchess of Sussex is a west coaster albeit a little south of here. I could see British Columbia being the perfect place to establish a part time residency.”

There has been no announcement from the family on where they plan on living.

But it is certain the visit to Vancouver Island over the Christmas break has had a lasting impact.

“Two very prominent, very savvy people decided to spend their discretionary time here. That adds to the belief that it is a wonderful place to live, work, visit,” Destination Greater Victoria CEO Paul Nursey said.

“It’s hard for us to even count the earned media because it has been worldwide.”

“This just adds to the lore.”