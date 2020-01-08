Menu

Norfolk OPP investigating after 2 bodies found in Simcoe home

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 8, 2020 3:49 pm
FILE. Don Mitchell / Global News

Details are still limited at this time, but Norfolk OPP are investigating after the bodies of two people were found inside a home.

Officers say they were called out to a home on Woodhouse Street in Simcoe just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived to do a welfare check, they found the bodies of a male and a female in the home.

Post-mortem examinations are scheduled for Thursday.

“Right now we have more questions than answers and we’re hoping to get those questions answered through that post-mortem examination,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk.

“The Norfolk County OPP crime unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of both individuals and once information becomes available, an update will be provided.”

The identities of the people haven’t been released and the investigation is ongoing.

— with files from Global News Radio 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady.

