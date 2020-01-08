Coquihalla closed Wednesday for proactive avalanche control

Send this page to someone via email

A section of the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt will be closing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday for proactive avalanche control.

The operation, which will be subject to acceptable flying conditions, will be carried out by helicopter in an area from 11 kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed to nine kilometres north of the Coquihalla summit.

Officials say the work will remove any weak layers of snow and ice, reducing the overall depth of the snowpack.

At 11 a.m., the highway will be closed southbound in Merritt and northbound at Hope. At noon, the road will be closed northbound at Portia and southbound at Zopkios.

The transportation ministry is hoping to reopen the highway at 3 p.m. but says weather could affect that.

