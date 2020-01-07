One person dead after 4-vehicle crash near Golden, B.C.: RCMP

RCMP have confirmed that one person died in a four-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway.
The collision happened approximately 20 km west of Golden, B.C., just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
RCMP said two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles collided.
The highway was closed for hours as it was made safe for travel and the collision was investigated.
RCMP said the cause of the crash is not known, but winter driving conditions are considered a possible factor.
B.C. dashcam video of semi passing on double-solid line
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS