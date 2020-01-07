Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fatal Collision

One person dead after 4-vehicle crash near Golden, B.C.: RCMP

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 11:13 pm
One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash near Golden, B.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, according to RCMP.
One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash near Golden, B.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, according to RCMP. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

RCMP have confirmed that one person died in a four-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The collision happened approximately 20 km west of Golden, B.C., just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles collided.

The highway was closed for hours as it was made safe for travel and the collision was investigated.

READ MORE: BC Supreme Court sentences Okanagan man for firing rifle into ceiling of basement suite

RCMP said the cause of the crash is not known, but winter driving conditions are considered a possible factor.

B.C. dashcam video of semi passing on double-solid line
B.C. dashcam video of semi passing on double-solid line
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashCollisionFatal CollisionFatalHighway 1RevelstokeMVAGoldenTranscanada Highwaymotor vehicle accidentfour vehicle
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.