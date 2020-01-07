One person dead after 4-vehicle crash near Golden, B.C.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have confirmed that one person died in a four-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The collision happened approximately 20 km west of Golden, B.C., just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 CLOSED between #GoldenBC and #RevelstokeBC due to a vehicle incident approx. 20 KM West of Golden. Estimated time of opening is 8:00 PM PST. Next update 8:00 PM PST. More info here: https://t.co/HpiizGxkHt #TCH #Revelstoke #RogersPass — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 8, 2020

RCMP said two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles collided.

The highway was closed for hours as it was made safe for travel and the collision was investigated.

RCMP said the cause of the crash is not known, but winter driving conditions are considered a possible factor.

