80 facing impaired driving charges in Manitoba RCMP’s Holiday Checkstop Program

The final tally is in from the Manitoba RCMP’s Holiday Checkstop Program, and the number of people charged or facing suspension is down slightly compared to 2018.

A total of 11,477 vehicles were checked across 386 checkstops; 2190 of those were in the last week of the program alone.

Throughout December, 80 people were charged with impaired driving: 67 connected to alcohol, two for drugs, and 11 people refused to be tested.

Twenty-seven people were given drug- or alcohol-related suspensions and 17 were slapped with immediate roadside prohibitions.

In 2018, 105 people were charged with impaired driving during the checkstop program and 32 had their licences suspended.

The Mounties say 11 people were killed in nine traffic-related collisions during December 2019.

