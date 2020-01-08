OLG app slammed by number of people checking Lotto Max tickets

Send this page to someone via email

If you are in Ontario and struggling to see if you were the big winner of Tuesday’s massive Lotto Max jackpot on the OLG app, you are not alone.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) told Global News that the app was overwhelmed by people looking to see if they won the $70 million grand prize.

“We have received reports about error messages on the OLG App (both iOS and Android versions),” OLG spokesperson Dita Kuhtey told Global News via email. “This is due to the huge volume of players checking their tickets after last night’s historic Lotto Max win.”

She says the organization is currently working to correct the issue.

“We are working on the issue and ask customers to be patient,” Kuhtey said. “Customers can also check the draw results on the website or at a retailer location.”

She says that many of the recent major jackpot winners have discovered they won by using the app including recent jackpot winners in Guelph, Oshawa and Ottawa.

“Anecdotally, the OLG app is very popular with our players,” Kuhtey said. “Most of our Lotto Max jackpot winners over the past two years discovered their wins by using the app.“

The winning ticket for Tuesday night’s draw was purchased in Brampton.

There were also $1 million-dollar winning tickets purchased in Brampton, Hamilton, the Niagara Region, Oshawa, Ottawa and Pickering.

In addition, $500,000 winning tickets were sold in Niagara Falls and in Perth County.

In case you were left searching, the unofficial winning numbers for the $70-million Lotto Max jackpot draw were 03, 08, 12, 14, 17, 18, 29 + 11 bonus, according to OLG’s website.