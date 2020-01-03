Menu

Canada

OLG says record $70M Lotto Max jackpot increases sales, prompts lineups

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2020 1:39 pm
TORONTO – The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says it’s seeing higher sales and lineups as a result of today’s record-breaking $70-million Lotto Max jackpot.

An OLG spokesperson says ticket purchases have risen by 29 per cent since last Friday.

She says the jackpot is so big because it hasn’t been won since November 26.

READ MORE: Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot jumps to record-high $70M

The $70-million prize is the largest ever offered in Canada, according to the gaming corporation.

The spokesperson says lines formed at a sales centre outside the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

People who want to play for this week’s jackpot have until 10:30 p.m. Friday to buy their tickets.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Lotto MaxOlgOntario Lottery and Gaming CorporationLotto Max jackpotlotto max canada70 million dollarsLotto Max 70 millionOLG Prize CentreOLG Prize Centre Toronto
