OLG says record $70M Lotto Max jackpot increases sales, prompts lineups

TORONTO – The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says it’s seeing higher sales and lineups as a result of today’s record-breaking $70-million Lotto Max jackpot.

An OLG spokesperson says ticket purchases have risen by 29 per cent since last Friday.

She says the jackpot is so big because it hasn’t been won since November 26.

The $70-million prize is the largest ever offered in Canada, according to the gaming corporation.

The spokesperson says lines formed at a sales centre outside the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

People who want to play for this week’s jackpot have until 10:30 p.m. Friday to buy their tickets.

