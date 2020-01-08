Menu

Canada

Winning ticket for $70M Lotto Max jackpot sold in Brampton, Ont.

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 8:22 am
The winning ticket for Lotto Max's largest-ever jackpot was sold in Brampton, according to the OLG.
The winning ticket for Lotto Max's largest-ever jackpot was sold in Brampton, according to the OLG. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A single winning ticket for Canada’s largest jackpot ever was sold in Brampton, and if claimed, one lucky person will be taking home $70 million.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) made the announcement Wednesday morning.

“Once the ticket holder(s) comes forward to claim their prize, this will be the biggest lottery prize ever awarded in Canadian history,” OLG said in a press release.

The winning numbers for last night’s $70-million Lotto Max jackpot draw were 03, 08, 12, 14, 17, 18, 29 + 11 bonus, according to OLG’s website.

READ MORE: OLG says record $70M Lotto Max jackpot increases sales, prompts lineups

The OLG also said last night’s draw saw other prize winners across the province.

Six Maxmillion tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Brampton, Hamilton, Niagara Region, Oshawa, Ottawa and Pickering.

Story continues below advertisement

Two Maxmillion tickets worth $500,000 each were sold in Niagara Falls and Perth County.

READ MORE: Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot jumps to record-high $70M

Two Maxmillion tickets worth $333,333.40 each were sold in Richmond Hill and Toronto.

Two second-prize-winning tickets worth $197,679.90 each were sold in Brampton and York Region.

Five encore tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Lanark County, Renfrew County, Simcoe County and Sudbury.

