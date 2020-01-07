Tips to get out from under those holiday bills

Send this page to someone via email

According to a recent poll commissioned by CIBC, debt repayment is the top financial priority for Canadians for the 10th year in a row.

But just how much did consumers spend over the holidays?

“About $1,500 a family, but some surveys are actually saying that Canadian families are spending even more,” explained personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq.

“Older adults are actually a lot more sensible when it comes to spending. Younger millennials, Gen Z, they’re the ones that are spending more year over year.”

The survey also revealed most people were more concerned about paying down debt than building up savings. More than 78 per cent of people surveyed said they feel it’s better to pay off debt, while 33 per cent were worried about the consequences debt repayment would have on their savings.

Ahmed-Haq said making big changes fast to your finances that you’re simply not used to, can only set you up for failure.

So how do you get rid of your holiday debt sooner rather than later and not feel overwhelmed?

“If you have a couple hundred dollars in your bank account, put a pre-payment on that credit card,” Ahmed-Haq said.

“So when that bill comes in, you know you have already paid towards it and you’ll be ahead of the game.”

It’s clear getting on track while keeping your focus is key to achieving your goal. Here are three tips from Ahmed-Haq to help you succeed:

1. Know your debt

2. Track your spending

3. Plan for Christmas 2020