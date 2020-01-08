3 police cruisers damaged, officer injured in Fergus, Ont., arrest: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three police cruisers were damaged and one officer was sent to hospital during the arrest of a 29-year-old man in Fergus, Ont., on Monday, according to Wellington County OPP.

In a news release, OPP said the man was wanted in connection with a reported hit-and-run collision at Wellington roads 18 and 29, where an SUV collided with a transport truck at around 9 a.m.

Police said the SUV was also involved in an alleged gas-and-dash on Tower Street in Fergus about 30 minutes later.

“Police viewed the video footage and were able to confirm the identity of the driver, who was known to police,” OPP said. “Police also confirmed that the vehicle had been taken without the owner’s consent.”

The suspect was wearing an ankle bracelet as part of his release from another police service, OPP said. Officers were able to track the man to a home on Peglar Crescent.

Police said officers attempted to block the SUV in, but the driver reportedly accelerated and smashed into their cruisers.

The suspect was taken into custody once was the SUV was stopped, police said.

An officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released, while three cruisers were damaged in the incident, police said.

OPP said they found a large amount of methamphetamine while searching the SUV.

Thomas Robert Wayne Stephens faces nine charges, including theft under $5,000 and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

